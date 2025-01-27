Barclays: Yoichi Takemura Appointed Head of Japan Macro Trading

Barclays said Monday that it has named Yoichi Takemura as Head of Macro Trading in Japan.

The bank revealed that Mr. Takemura will lead the Macro Trading division in Japan, focusing on delivering tailored solutions to clients, particularly in Yen Rates.

He will collaborate closely with the Macro Distribution, Research, and Investment Banking teams to address the evolving needs of Barclays’ clients.

Furthermore, he will report functionally to Yun Zhang, Co-Head of FIC Trading for APAC and Global Head of MTN & Macro Structured Notes Trading, and locally to Kosuke Morihara, Barclays’ CEO & COO, Japan.

Barclays added that Tomohiro Mikajiri will increase his focus on Securitised Products and Non-Yen Rates trading, collaborating alongside Mr. Takemura.

Mr. Takemura was previously at JP Morgan, where he spent 15 years, including as Head of Fixed Income Trading in Japan. His career spans nearly two decades in trading Yen-Rates and FX products, with senior roles at Citigroup and Credit Suisse.

“Japan is essential to our regional and global Macro franchise,” said Yun Zhang. “With Japan’s rate divergence and heightened investor interest, Mr. Takemura’s expertise positions us to meet the growing client demand.”

Kosuke Morihara added, “Strengthening our capabilities in Japan Macro Trading is critical to advancing our offering, and we are confident that Mr. Takemura’s appointment will help us deliver the Barclays franchise to clients.”

Currently based in Singapore, Mr. Takemura will relocate to Tokyo later this year.