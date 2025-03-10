ATFX Connect Appoints Mohammed Khan as Chief Operating Officer

ATFX Connect, the institutional division of ATFX, revealed Monday that it has appointed Mohammed Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Khan, a veteran of the institutional brokerage industry, brings over 20 years of experience in business transformation, revenue generation, and strategic planning, having previously held senior leadership roles at FXCM/Stratos Group.

ATFX explained that in his new role, Khan will focus on expanding ATFX Connect’s institutional services, refining product strategies, and strengthening key client relationships.

His experience and knowledge in operational efficiency and technology-driven solutions are expected to play a key role in the company’s continued growth in the institutional market.

Khan commented: “I am excited to join ATFX Connect and contribute to its continued success in the institutional space. ATFX has built a strong reputation for technology-driven solutions, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our offerings and expand our global presence.”

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect, highlighted the strategic importance of the appointment, stating, “Moe is an invaluable asset to the global ATFX Connect strategy.”

“His leadership will be instrumental in transforming ATFX Connect into a truly robust institutional business.”

ATFX Connect currently has a presence in the UK, Cyprus, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, South Africa, and Mexico, and continues to expand its global reach.