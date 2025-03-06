ATFX Appoints Mohammad Aladham as Managing Director for Southeast Asia to Drive Regional Growth

With over a decade of financial industry experience, Mohammad served as General Manager at Doo Group and held senior management roles at FXPRIMUS.

ATFX, a global leader in online trading, proudly announces the appointment of Mohammad Aladham as the new Managing Director for Southeast Asia. With an extensive background in fintech, brokerage expansion, and strategic leadership, Mohammad is set to drive ATFX’s growth across the region.

As ATFX continues to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, Mohammad will oversee market strategies, client relations, and business development initiatives. He will focus on expanding market access through strategic partnerships, enhancing client offerings with targeted marketing strategies and business growth initiatives, as well as driving regional business expansion. His deep understanding of global markets, combined with hands-on experience in marketing, sales, and brokerage expansion, positions him as a valuable asset to ATFX’s leadership team.

Commenting on his new role, Mohammad stated:

“I am excited to join ATFX and contribute to its expansion in Southeast Asia. With ATFX’s cutting-edge technology and strong global presence, we are well-positioned to serve traders with excellence.”

His appointment reinforces ATFX’s dedication to bringing top-tier talent into key markets, ensuring sustained growth and enhanced client services. With Mohammad Aladham as Managing Director, ATFX is committed to expanding market access, building strategic partnerships, and delivering an enhanced trading experience for clients across the region.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.