Alpha Group Confirms Jayne-Anne Gadhia Succeeds Clive Kahn as Non-Executive Chairman

The transition follows the earlier announcement, which outlined Clive Kahn is set to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2025, succeeding Morgan Tillbrook.

In preparation for this transition, Kahn has been appointed as an executive director of the company.

Tillbrook’s departure as CEO comes after a period of growth and transformation for Alpha Group International. He will continue to serve as CEO until the end of the year and will remain available to provide advice and support.

Additionally, he has committed to retaining a substantial shareholding in the company.

Jayne-Anne Gadhia has a wealth of experience. She is a highly respected figure in the financial industry, having previously founded the fintech company Snoop.

When his appointment as CEO was announced in September, Kahn stated: “Alpha Group is an exceptional company with an incredibly exciting future ahead of it. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as its Chair over the last eight years. It will be a privilege to now lead the business as its CEO.”