Alpha Group CEO Morgan Tillbrook to Step Down

Alpha Group International announced Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Tillbrook, will step down from his role on December 31, 2024.

Tillbrook, who has been at the helm of the financial services firm for 15 years and will continue to provide strategic advice to the company on an ongoing basis, has also committed to retaining a significant shareholding of no less than 10% in the company for at least three years.

He will be succeeded by Clive Kahn, Alpha’s current Chairman, who will assume the position of CEO starting January 1, 2025.

Tillbrook expressed his confidence in Kahn’s ability to lead the company into the next phase of its journey.

“My decision to step down as CEO comes with the confidence that the business is on a strong and exciting growth trajectory, but also the conviction that there are people who would be better positioned for this stage in the Company’s journey, and none more so than Clive,” stated Tilllbrook.

Kahn, who has been Chairman of Alpha since 2016, has a strong track record in the financial services industry, with over 30 years of experience, including his successful tenure as CEO of takepayments, a UK-based payments solution company.

He also held leadership positions at Cardsave and Travelex, where he was instrumental in scaling operations.

Kahn’s appointment comes as part of Alpha’s long-term succession plan.

He will first step down as Chairman on November 1, 2024, succeeded by Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, Alpha’s current Independent Non-Executive Director.

Kahn expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead Alpha as CEO, praising the company’s strong foundation and future potential. He stressed his commitment to driving continued growth for the firm.

“It will be a privilege to now lead the business as its CEO, and I would like to thank Morgan and the Board for the trust and confidence they have placed in me,” said Kahn.

The company also announced plans to appoint an additional independent non-executive director to maintain compliance with corporate governance standards.