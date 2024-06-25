Deriv named ‘Most Trusted Broker’ at Ultimate Fintech Global Awards 2024

Deriv, a globally recognised online trading company with a 25-year legacy of trust, innovation, and service, has been awarded the ‘Most Trusted Broker’ award for 2024. This accolade from the Ultimate Fintech Global Awards 2024 reaffirms Deriv’s leadership in the industry and adds to its impressive list of recognitions this year, including ‘Best Trading Experience Latam 2024’ and ‘Best Latam Region Broker’.

2024 is the year of wins for Deriv who picked up the Best Trading Experience (LATAM) 2024 and Best Latam Region Broker awards earlier this year.

The ‘Most Trusted Broker’ award underscores Deriv’s commitment to credibility and customer satisfaction. Available in multiple languages, Deriv’s user-friendly platforms are designed to provide a seamless trading experience and 24/7 customer support. Incorporating additional safety measures for users, Deriv prioritises client security and being transparent about all fees on its website. Deriv’s adherence to stringent financial standards is evident through its regulation by reputed financial institutions, which ensures a secure and reliable trading environment for clients.

In pursuit of continuous innovation, Deriv enhanced its services for mobile use, significantly improving trading accessibility for clients worldwide. In addition to advanced trading tools, the company offers a risk-free trading environment through virtual funds, allowing clients to practise and refine their strategies before engaging in real-money trading. These initiatives reflect Deriv’s commitment to building lasting relationships with customers.

Aggelos Armenatzoglou, Head of Dealing, said:

Receiving the ‘Most Trusted Broker’ award from Ultimate Fintech Global Awards 2024 is a reflection of our continued commitment to provide cutting-edge products and services to our clients. It feels particularly significant to get an award that calls out our commitment to trust in the same year that Deriv turns 25. For a quarter of a century, we have been dedicated to our values of trust, service, and innovation. As we get set to take on the next chapter for Deriv, these values will continue to steer our mission to make trading accessible to everyone, everywhere.

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million traders worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 200 assets across popular markets on its award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. With a workforce of more than 1,300 people globally, Deriv has cultivated an environment that celebrates achievements, encourages professional growth, and fosters talent development, which is reflected in its Platinum accreditation by Investors in People.

