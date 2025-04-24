WisdomTree Partners with Marex On Structured Products Linked to ETFs

WisdomTree and Marex Group announced a strategic collaboration on Wednesday, aiming to launch structured products linked to WisdomTree’s range of exchange-traded products (ETPs), with a focus on cryptocurrency assets.

The companies explained that the partnership will allow institutional investors to access tailored exposure to digital assets through Marex-issued structured notes, linked to WisdomTree’s ETPs.

The products are said to offer varying levels of capital protection, yield enhancement, or leverage, depending on the investor’s risk profile.

Dovile Silenskyte, Director of Digital Assets Research at WisdomTree, said: “Our collaboration with Marex allows us to combine the transparency and accessibility of crypto ETPs with the structured solutions investors need to manage risk.”

He added that the products offer a “more measured way to participate in digital assets, balancing exposure with tools to address volatility and enhance yield potential.”

According to the companies, the solutions are fully customisable across terms such as payoff, tenor, currency, and level of downside protection.

Underlyings include WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin (BTCW), Ethereum (ETHW), and the CoinDesk 20 (WCRP), as well as thematic offerings like the WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS ETF (WDEF).

Walter Cegarra, Head of Institutional Solutions at Marex, added: “Our combined solutions allow investors to access diversifying asset classes, such as cryptos, and differentiated themes, such as European defence, with the benefit of a formal downside protection.”