UNI.Global introduces its mobile app

Furthermore, UNI.Global also introduced Uni Card allowing users to freely switch between more than 5 fiat currencies to pay for merchants locally as well as abroad.

UNI.Global highlighted UNi Card’s zero annual fees and the lack of foreign exchange transaction fees as its best features.

UNi Card also offers four types of memberships based on the different needs of its users and a reward system. Users can maximize their rewards depending on their plan. The The UNi Card is a prepaid and connected to VISA, allowing users to top it off through their fiat accoung.

The official announcement further detailed that the card can be used as a physical one or virtually via Apple Pay with plans to soon be available on Google Pay as well.