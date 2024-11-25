Hong Kong’s ZA Bank to Offer Crypto Trading Services for Retail Users

ZA Bank, Hong Kong’s leading digital bank, announced Monday that it has become the first bank in Asia to offer cryptocurrency trading services directly to retail users.

The move allows users to trade top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in HKD and USD directly within the ZA Bank app.

The bank’s decision to offer crypto trading services comes in response to the surging global demand for cryptocurrencies.

They noted that with over 560 million users worldwide and a market capitalisation exceeding $3 trillion, the crypto market has experienced significant growth, particularly driven by increasing institutional adoption and favorable regulatory developments.

“With this launch, ZA Bank cements its leadership in digital wealth management by merging traditional banking with the future of finance,” the company said in its press release.

To ensure a secure and compliant trading environment, ZA Bank added that it has partnered with HashKey, a leading licensed virtual asset exchange.

The collaboration enables ZA Bank to meet regulatory standards and offer bank-grade security for its users’ crypto assets.

Calvin Ng, Alternate Chief Executive of ZA Bank, highlighted the bank’s commitment to security and compliance. He stated: “As a bank, we prioritise security and compliance, which is why we’ve partnered with HashKey, a global-leading licensed virtual asset exchange, to meet regulatory standards and deliver bank-grade security in virtual assets trading – our key competitive advantage in the Asian market.“

Livio Weng, CEO of HashKey Exchange, said: “ZA Bank, as the first bank in Asia to offer such service, has demonstrated its strong leadership and a pioneering spirit in fintech integration. Our collaboration goes beyond technical synergies; it also reflects our shared commitment to upholding the highest regulatory standards.“