Ripple hints at IPO amidst lawsuit settlement

Ripple has suggested that it still plans to go public, even while tackling a lawsuit from the SEC. According to SBI Group Chief Yoshitaka Kitao, the blockchains payments firm is currently considering the public listing of its shares once the dispute over XRB has been settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SBI is currently the largest exterior shareholder of the crypto-company.

Kitao revealed his understanding of the situation as he addressed an earnings presentation call this week, stating that there is a high possibility of the company going public because Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larson, and its CEO Brad Garlinghouse both support the bold move.

Yoshitaka Kitao, Group Chief at SBI, said:

After the current lawsuit, Ripple will go public. The current CEO wants to do that. Chris wants to do that.

SBI has made significant investments in innovative fintech over recent years, becoming a shareholder in Ripple and its main competitor, R3. The SBI Group Chief made it clear that the investment would be paid off upon the San Francisco firm’s confirmation of going public.