UK plans to regulate crypto and protect consumers

The UK government announced today its plans to protect consumers and grow the economy by robust regulation of cryptoasset activities. A public consultation was published today as first steps in crypto legislation.

The government has set out to grow the economy and embrace the innovation that comes with crypto technology, as well as protect consumers better.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith said:

We remain steadfast in our commitment to grow the economy and enable technological change and innovation – and this includes cryptoasset technology.