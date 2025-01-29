Coinbase Gains Approval for Argentina Launch

Coinbase revealed Tuesday that it has received regulatory approval to launch its operations in Argentina, marking a significant step in its global expansion.

The cryptocurrency exchange secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from Argentina’s National Securities Commission (CNV).

The registration allows the company to operate within the country’s legal framework for virtual assets.

Argentina, where Coibase says five million people use cryptocurrencies daily, presents a key market for Coinbase.

According to Coinbase, 87% of Argentinians believe crypto can enhance financial independence, and 79% are open to receiving salaries in digital assets.

“Coinbase is bringing its secure platform to help locals navigate inflation and financial instability,” said the crypto exchange.

The expansion will be led by Matías Alberti, who brings experience from fintech firms Buenbit and Clara.

“Matías brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the local market. We’re confident in his leadership as we work to bring crypto services to millions of Argentinians,” said Fabio Plein, Director for the Americas at Coinbase.

Beyond trading, Coinbase said it will focus on education and financial literacy, launching local initiatives to help users understand cryptocurrencies. The company also emphasised its commitment to security and compliance.