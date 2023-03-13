Leigh Travers steps down as CEO of Binance Australia, Ben Rose takes the reins

After nearly two years as CEO of Binance Australia, Leigh Travers has announced he has resigned from his position.
In his announcement posted on social media, Travers revealed that he is succeeded by Ben Rose who currently serves as Regional Manager for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands at the crypto exchange.
Travers said:
Leigh Travers Source: LinkedIn
After nearly two years at Binance Australia, I am stepping back from my position as CEO and handing over the reins to Ben Rose, who has been doing an outstanding job managing Binance New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.
Travers further stated that he will work with Rose to ensure a smooth transition of operations.
In the coming weeks, I will be working closely with Ben to ensure a smooth handover of operations in the region and introduce him to our network of partners and stakeholders that we work with across the community as part of Binance’s commitment to growing the Web3 industry.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Travers joined Binance in 2021. Prior to that, he spent sever years at blockchain technology company DigitalX. He started at the company in 2014 as Prop Trader and was later promoted VP Business Development and Investor Relations before becoming Executive Director in 2016.
Travers said:
I am looking forward to watching the growth of the Web3 industry and of Binance and will continue to support the Binance business as a Director of Binance Australia Derivatives.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.