Leigh Travers steps down as CEO of Binance Australia, Ben Rose takes the reins

After nearly two years as CEO of Binance Australia, Leigh Travers has announced he has resigned from his position.

In his announcement posted on social media, Travers revealed that he is succeeded by Ben Rose who currently serves as Regional Manager for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands at the crypto exchange.

Travers said:

After nearly two years at Binance Australia, I am stepping back from my position as CEO and handing over the reins to Ben Rose, who has been doing an outstanding job managing Binance New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Travers further stated that he will work with Rose to ensure a smooth transition of operations.