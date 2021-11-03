Binance hires Martin Bruncko as Executive Vice President for Europe

I am very excited to be joining Binance in its new phase of growth, as it is starting to put a major focus on compliance and an expansion into more traditional fintech areas. The incredible community that Binance has managed to build over the years, its cutting edge technologies, and the shift toward working ever more closely with regulators give Binance almost limitless opportunities. I look forward to realizing this potential in Europe and beyond.

Bruncko has a background in government and technology. He brings broad expertise in building transformational tech companies, as well as experience in the high levels of national and international policymaking in the areas of finance and innovations.

Prior to joining Binance, Bruncko has held different roles including founder, executive, and board member in various European deep tech and fintech companies. He has served in companies such as AeroMobil, Stasis, GA Drilling, and Neulogy (acquired by Civitta). Bruncko has also served as a member of the investment committee of the European Innovation Council Fund, Europe’s largest deep tech investment fund.

In his career, Bruncko has also occupied several senior government positions, including as junior minister for innovations and deputy for European affairs of the minister of finance of Slovakia. He was a member of the Economic and Financial Committee of the EU, Board Member in the European Stability Mechanism (formerly EFSF), Senior Director and Head of Europe at the World Economic Forum, and a senior advisor to the European Commissioner for Research and Innovations and to the Government of Dubai.

Earlier in October, Binance appointed former DFSA director Mark McGinness as Chief Regulatory Liaison Officer.