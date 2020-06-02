Tokenise teams up with GMEX, launches a fully-regulated digital exchange

The partnership was established back in 2019 and will now deliver a live digital exchange platform to support securities issuance, trading, surveillance, clearing, settlement and custody.

Tokenise Stock Exchange, a global fully-regulated digital securities exchange, has just announced that it has extended its partnership with GMEX Technologies Ltd (GMEX), a wholly owned subsidiary of GMEX Group providing multi-asset digital and conventional exchange and post-trade business and technology solutions.

Tokenise is licensed in Barbados and is operating out of London and the Caribbean. The exchange aims to establish a new benchmark for digital assets by utilising blockchain technology. Tokenise facilitates liquidity in a traditionally illiquid market, by removing acknowledged inefficiencies and barriers to participation to democratise the process of matching providers and consumers of risk capital.

Mike Kessler, Tokenise Group CEO & Founder commented:

Tokenise have created our solution in response to the absence of regulated options for the buying and selling of digital securities globally. As a regulated securities market we have integrated the best of technology, including cryptography, with a complete trading ecosystem to simplify access to new asset classes, for both issuers and investors. This, in turn, will increase the flow of funds and investment opportunities for market participants.

Along with providing the key digital technology, GMEX Group has taken a minority equity stake in Tokenise and GMEX Group CEO, Hirander Misra, has joined the board as Group Director alongside Group Chairman, Martin Graham.

Hirander Misra, CEO of GMEX Group, said:

Combining a regulated exchange with our award-winning technology and business expertise, has achieved a market leading milestone in going live with the next generation of stock exchange to facilitate mainstream investor access to digital assets.” He continued “I am very excited to join the Tokenise board representing GMEX alongside Martin Graham, who was formerly Director of Markets at the London Stock Exchange when I co-founded Chi-X Europe.

