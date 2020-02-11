GSX announces the addition of new member firms

The Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) announced new additions to the member firm list including Exponential Capital & Markets Inc., Constant Capital (Seychelles) Limited, Mine Digital and Razlin Capital Limited.

As an established and regulated market ecosystem, GSX offers enhanced marketability and tax efficiency for issuers and investors. The company works with tier one firms, as well as smaller issues who aim to reduce pricing pressure.

Nick Cowan, Founder and CEO of the GSX Group, commented:

We are committed to strengthening the depth of our Member Firm roster and attracting the calibre of these new Member Firms gives expression to our ongoing effort to transform the capital markets, and uphold the highest standards of oversight on our markets.

The company operates GSX Main Market and the GSX Global Market. The two markets represent two separate business lines within the GSX Group. GSX Main Market is an EU regulated market, following the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID). The GSX Global Market operates as an MTF and can accommodate digital or tokenised debt and fund securities, as well as traditional.

The member firms bring listing applications to the market and maintain reporting obligations. One of the most important duties of a GSX member firm is to guarantee its clients meet the qualifications criteria

Nick Cowan, added:

Our new Member Firms add to the integrity and quality of the GSX markets, and support issuers in their listing journey on the Main Market or Global Market.

Read More: