DTT Group obtains $10 million in Series-A funding for DTTcoins

DTT Group has revealed it has secured $10 million in Series A funding round for its cryptocurrency exchange, DTTcoins.

The globally regulated brokerage works to advance the global crypto landscape. DTT stated that it aims to blockchain solutions for the crypto community. The company noted that the investment funding will be put towards DTTcoins’ global expansion plans as well as towards research and development to further enhance client solutions and develop new products.

Walid Ead, DTT Group Managing Partner, commented: