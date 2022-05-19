DTT Group obtains $10 million in Series-A funding for DTTcoins

Steffy Bogdanova
May 19, 2022 4:26 pm

DTT Group has revealed it has secured $10 million in Series A funding round for its cryptocurrency exchange, DTTcoins.

The globally regulated brokerage works to advance the global crypto landscape. DTT stated that it aims to blockchain solutions for the crypto community. The company noted that the investment funding will be put towards DTTcoins’ global expansion plans as well as towards research and development to further enhance client solutions and develop new products.

Walid Ead, DTT Group Managing Partner, commented:

Walid Ead

The tremendous interest of our investors underscores their faith in DTTcoins and its parent company, DTT Group. With the initial funding and DTT Group’s experience, DTTcoins is poised to become one of the leading players in the crypto industry and decentralized finance.

DTTcoins launched in March 2022 in Dubai.

Ead added:

For the past year, we have worked diligently to develop a crypto exchange that appeals to institutional traders as well as individual investors, which we meticulously designed based on traders’ experience. We aim to help them tackle all the challenges they have faced in the past with other crypto exchanges.

Board Advisor, Michael Mirarchi, commented that DTTcoins addresses crypto traders’ concerns of fund security, customer support and competitive pricing. According to the official statement, DTT Group serves 30,000 traders and has 100 employees across 11 worldwide offices.

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
