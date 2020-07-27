HedgeTrade and Bluzelle team up for decentralized data framework

Blockchain-driven social trading platform HedgeTrade announced partnering with decentralized data network Bluzelle to acquire access to its decentralized solution for storing, managing and analyzing data.

In addition to managing data generated from HedgeTrade’s trading platform, Bluzelle’s network will also make sure HedgeTrade’s database has scalability, security and has maximum uptime.

With the growth of cryptocurrency trading platforms, they also generate the need to provide specific data tools. The platforms must also maintain a secure basis for blockchain and trade-related data. This is for security, as well as for analytics and gaining insight for better user experience.