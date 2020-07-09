dxFeed and Lukka team up to deliver institutional-grade crypto data to traditional finance

Market data provider, dxFeed announced its strategic partnership with blockchain software and data services company Lukka. The collaboration will include Lukka Reference Data and Lukka Prime into the growing portfolio of dxFeed specialized data products.
dxFeed and Lukka will provide investors and businesses with high-quality data, as traditional finance investors look to add digital assets to existing investment portfolios.
Lukka’s software and data solutions aim to transform confusing blockchain data into accessible information that can support important business operations, such as financial and regulatory reporting.
These data capabilities will now extend through dxFeed’s data offerings suite and provide institutional investors with reliable pricing and reference data to support critical investment operations.
Robert Materazzi, Co-CEO of Lukka said:
We are thrilled to partner with a global data leader such as dxFeed to redistribute Lukka’s data products as the traditional financial services world intersects with the digital assets industry. As businesses and investors continue to evaluate and grow their trading and investing to include digital assets, we’re focused on giving them products that have standards that they can trust.
Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed commented:
With major industry players entering the crypto market, overall non-stop development of the sector and volatile conditions with new assets emerging every day, certified reliable reference data and pricing solutions are becoming an essential need. Lukka is the trusted and certified source that puts all that information in order. We are excited to bring quality data from Lukka to our customers within the full scope of data services that we deploy to support trading, operations, finance, and audit for our customers with our trademark quality of service.
Lukka Reference Data is the first offering added to dxFeed. It is a comprehensive security master of ticker and pair data for crypto tokens and derivatives. The offering also includes mappings to more than 90 trading venues and covers thousands of digital assets. The product will allow customers to accelerate their entry into the digital asset industry, while at the same time reduces the operational costs by maintaining and updating the data on a daily basis automatically.
The second product, Lukka Prime based on Fair Market Value (FMV) pricing service for digital assets. The offering is designed to align to GAAP and IFRS guidelines by providing fiat values for crypto balances based on an executed price from a suggested principal market.
Lukka Reference Data and Lukka Prime are now available through the full scope of dxFeed data services in real-time and historical access modes.