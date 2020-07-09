dxFeed and Lukka team up to deliver institutional-grade crypto data to traditional finance

Market data provider, dxFeed announced its strategic partnership with blockchain software and data services company Lukka. The collaboration will include Lukka Reference Data and Lukka Prime into the growing portfolio of dxFeed specialized data products.

dxFeed and Lukka will provide investors and businesses with high-quality data, as traditional finance investors look to add digital assets to existing investment portfolios.

Lukka’s software and data solutions aim to transform confusing blockchain data into accessible information that can support important business operations, such as financial and regulatory reporting.

These data capabilities will now extend through dxFeed’s data offerings suite and provide institutional investors with reliable pricing and reference data to support critical investment operations.