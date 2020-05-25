LeapRate
ConsenSys acquires blockchain technology company Fluidity

Blockchain May 25, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Brooklyn-based ConsenSys announced the acquisition of the team and technology of its joint venture partner Fluidity.

Fluidity has worked in real-estate tokenization, tokenized securities trading, systems to pledge real collateral to decentralized credit platforms and is the primary developer of AirSwap.

All of Fluidity team and products will transition to ConsesSys as part of the acquisition.

cboe acquires MATCHNow

The blockchain engineers and fintech experts behind AirSwap will continue to build it with the support of the ConsenSys’ development, engineering, and marketing teams. Fluidity technology will also utilize ConsenSys Codefi to power commerce and decentralized finance.

Joseph Lubin, Founder of ConsenSys said:

Joseph Lubin

Bringing Fluidity fully into ConsenSys will unlock powerful synergies that we have identified over the past few months. The team has built best in class token trading technology for different niches that ConsenSys can now help bring forth at scale. We are excited to reinvigorate the longstanding close relationship.

AirSwap was founded in 2017 as a joint venture between ConsenSys and Fluidity. It is a peer-to-peer trading on the Ethereum blockchain.

Michael Oved, CEO and Co-Founder of Fluidity commented:

The future is bright for decentralized trading, blockchain technology, and upgrading legacy financial infrastructure. Together with ConsenSys, the power of our systems can be fully realized.

