ConsenSys acquires blockchain technology company Fluidity

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The blockchain engineers and fintech experts behind AirSwap will continue to build it with the support of the ConsenSys’ development, engineering, and marketing teams. Fluidity technology will also utilize ConsenSys Codefi to power commerce and decentralized finance.
Joseph Lubin, Founder of ConsenSys said:
Bringing Fluidity fully into ConsenSys will unlock powerful synergies that we have identified over the past few months. The team has built best in class token trading technology for different niches that ConsenSys can now help bring forth at scale. We are excited to reinvigorate the longstanding close relationship.
AirSwap was founded in 2017 as a joint venture between ConsenSys and Fluidity. It is a peer-to-peer trading on the Ethereum blockchain.
Michael Oved, CEO and Co-Founder of Fluidity commented:
The future is bright for decentralized trading, blockchain technology, and upgrading legacy financial infrastructure. Together with ConsenSys, the power of our systems can be fully realized.