AlgoTrader obtains $4.5 million in Pre-Series B funding round

Digital asset trading technology firm AlgoTrader today revealed that it has raised $4.5 million in the Pre-Series B funding to continue the global expansion strategy of its trading platform.

The funding round was co-led by Credit Suisse Entrepreneur Capital and C3 EOS VC Fund. East Asian venture capital firms SBI Investment and Fenbushi Capital also participated, as well as other investors including Verve Ventures, Quonota Investments, NeueCapital, etc. AlgoTrader raised more than $11 million in total.

The technology firm noted that the investment will be used to expand its position in the market and to drive platform and team development.