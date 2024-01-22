US equity fund outflows as rate cuts hover in indecisive limbo

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) information shows a net worth of $9.23bn flowed out of US equity funds in the past week.

Coupled with the previous week’s net $11.5bn outflow, this signifies a large disposal between 10 and 17 January. Financial analysts chalk this up to the positive sales report for December 2023 and the Federal Reserve’s negative response to anticipated policy rate cuts in March 2024.

Reportedly, prominent US banks’ poor fourth quarter performance, such as Morgan Stanley (MS.N), also contributes to these market reactions. The LSEG breakdown shows that, per segment, multi-cap funds experienced the largest outflow, with traders withdrawing a net of $4.26bn. Sector fund data showed that investors sold $280m of discretionary, $232m of consumer staples and $153m of healthcare stocks.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

The information technology segment, however, topped the equity charts with a $371m inflow. The so-called Magnificent Seven all closed Friday’s trading in the green, with Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) shares going for $398.67, $191.56 and $147.97, respectively. Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) jumped 4.17% to $594.91.

Reuters quoted Christoper Rupkey, a chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York on 17 January 2024, who summed up the present economic climate: