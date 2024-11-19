ATFX Elevates Security and Efficiency with Zodia Custody Partnership

ATFX, a leading global online broker, today announced a significant partnership with Zodia Custody , a leading institution-first digital asset custodian backed by Standard Chartered, SBI Holdings, Northern Trust and National Australia Bank, to enhance the security and efficiency of its operations.

ATFX’s selection of Zodia Custody is driven by its strong investor backing, signifying the custodian’s commitment to providing secure and reliable digital asset custody solutions.

Benefits of the Partnership

By integrating Zodia Custody’s institutional-grade custody solution, ATFX will significantly improve its digital client asset protection and operational efficiency. Key benefits of this partnership include:

Enhanced Security : Zodia Custody’s robust security measures, including air-gapped cold storage and multi-signature wallets, will safeguard client assets from potential threats.

Streamlined Transactions: The partnership will accelerate transaction processing times, enabling clients to manage their deposits and withdrawals more swiftly and efficiently.

Regulatory Compliance: Both ATFX and Zodia Custody adhere to stringent regulatory standards, ensuring compliance with industry best practices.

Enhanced Customer Experience: By prioritizing security and efficiency, ATFX aims to deliver a seamless and trustworthy trading experience to its clients.

Jeffrey Siu, COO of ATFX, commented,

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Zodia Custody, a significant step forward in safeguarding digital assets with enterprise-grade custodial services. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to providing secure and innovative solutions for our clients but also underscores our dedication to the evolving landscape of digital assets. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled operation excellence through trust and safety, ensuring our clients can navigate the complexities of the financial markets with confidence.”

Kate Cooper, CEO and Head of APAC, Zodia Custody Australia, added,

“Investors are all too aware of the need for better, safer custody solutions. This partnership with ATFX aims to provide exactly this through enhanced security and adherence to regulatory standards, as well as improved customer services and streamlined solutions. As one of the most connected and qualified custodians, we are building the future of digital assets around the world, hand-in-hand with innovative partners like ATFX. Together, we are offering investors greater peace of mind, and opening up access to the digital asset market.”

Initially focusing on solutions of “fully segregated wallets” for its two entities, AT Global Markets Intl Ltd (Mauritius) and AT Global Markets LLC (St. Vincent and the Grenadines entity), ATFX is also exploring the potential to expand this partnership and leverage Zodia Custody’s wider suite of services, including “Interchange”, a well-renowned off-venue settlement with digital asset trading counterparties. The strategic collaboration is expected to bolster ATFX’s commitment to providing clients with a superior trading experience.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading fintech brokerage with a global presence of 23 locations, licensed by regulatory bodies including the UK FCA, Cyprus CySEC, UAE SCA, Australia ASIC, South Africa FSCA, and HK SFC. ATFX is dedicated to client satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, offering exceptional trading experiences worldwide.

For more information about ATFX, please visit https://www.atfx.com

About Zodia Custody

Zodia Custody is the leading institution-first digital asset custodian by Standard Chartered, in association with Northern Trust, SBI Holdings and National Australia Bank. It enables institutional investors around the globe to realise the full potential of the digital asset future – simply, safely, and without compromise. Through the combination of leading technology, custody, governance and compliance, Zodia Custody satisfies the complex needs of institutional investors.

Zodia Custody implements the requirements of the 5AMLD and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC, and KYC. It implements the requirements of the FATF Travel Rule. Zodia Custody Limited is registered in the UK with the FCA as a crypto asset business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland as a VASP under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 (as amended). Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited was established in Ireland in August 2021. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg as a Virtual Asset Service Provider in accordance with article 7-1 (2) of the law dated 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as amended. Zodia Custody (Singapore) Pte Ltd is not licensed under the Payment Services (PS) Act but is permitted to provide payment services under the expanded scope of the PS Act introduced by the Payment Services (Amendment) Act 2021 provided it continues to meet the conditions of the temporary exemption. Zodia Custody (Hong Kong) is registered with the Registry for Trust and Company Service Provider under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), Cap. 615 in respect of its custodial activities in digital assets.

For more information, please visit: https://zodia-custody.com/