Lee Elbaz ordered to pay $28 million in binary options fraud case

Judge Theodore D. Chuang of the Maryland District Court ordered on 7 August Lee Elbaz to pay $28 million in restitution in binary options fraud cause.

Lee Elbaz, also known as Lena Green, was convicted last year in conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The court sentenced Elbaz to 22 years imprisonment.

Elbaz was involved in a massive international binary options fraud conspiracy and wire fraud. She was CEO of Israel company Yukom Communications. At the time the company was under her supervision, Yukom provided investor retention services for two Binary Options websites, known as BinaryBook and BigOption, where binary options were fraudulently sold and marketed.