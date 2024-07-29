Sage And Stripe Expand Deal To Boost SMB Financial Processes

Sage (SGE), a leader in the provision of fintech services, has expanded its partnership with Stripe , which provides online payment solutions, to elevate cash flow management and payment processing for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

In its press statement, Sage said that the Stripe deal will help its customers – “ranging from startups to enterprises” – to make and get payments faster. The company added that “millions” of businesses know and trust Stripe, and by harnessing this infrastructure, Sage can simplify and expedite cash flow processes.

The fintech believes that it will be able to broaden its payments ecosystem, enabling customers to tap into cash flow management tools. Sage’s chief product officer, Walid Abu-Hadba, stated:

This partnership signifies a shared vision between Sage and Stripe to transform how SMBs pay and get paid, helping our customers to simplify cashflow management. We are committed to harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and pave the way for growth.

Presently, the Stripe-Sage integration services are available in the UK through Sage Accounting, Sage 50 and Sage 200. According to Sage, Stripe is fully assimilated into the Sage network and can be accessed via additional tools such as Sage Connect.

In June 2024, Sage announced the addition of “new native-cloud innovations” – Sage BidMatrix – for SMBs in the construction industry. These solutions aim to help companies with accurate estimates and bids.

With these continuous moves to seek resolutions and progress, Sage emphasises its customer focus. Stripe shares this mission, and its chief revenue officer, Eileen O’Mara, said: