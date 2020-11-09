Vanguard owns its gaff, admits to sending inaccurate data to investors

Vanguard has admitted to sending clients inaccurate data regarding income for nearly a year.

The Pennsylvania-based asset manager oversees $6.3 trillion for over 30 million investors around the world. On 31 August, clients reported difficulties logging in their accounts and conducting trades. On the same day Apple and Tesla announced stock splits.

These and other disruptions led clients and observers to believe that Vanguard has under invested in client service capability in its determination to reduce fees and charges. The company has denied these accusations.

The Financial Times reported that the asset manager has admitted to the financial gaff and that its clients were sent statements with inaccurate information regarding estimated yields and estimated annual income across most of its money market fund scope. These estimates usual aim at showing investors what they might earn and are usually different from the actual returns from the money market funds.

The company stated that clients lost no money as a result from these errors.

Vanguard stated: