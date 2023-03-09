ATFX hires industry expert Chris James as Head of Liquidity

I am excited to be a part of ATFX and contribute my experience towards the broker’s future success. I will spare no effort in creating better services for ATFX clients using my experience in liquidity and capital management.

James brings to his new role extensive experience in the Forex brokerage industry, particularly in institutional liquidity management, where he has held leadership roles at other financial services companies.

Brokerage firm ATFX UK has recently appointed Chris James, a seasoned veteran in platform liquidity within the industry, to oversee the liquidity management team in the UK.

He added:

I believe my experience will enable me to bring both short-term tactical advantages and long-term strategic benefits to our customers and partners. Ultimately, I want to help ATFX attain its global vision.

ATFX noted that to meet customer demands, it will intensify its efforts to upgrade its platform technology, ensuring a more extensive liquidity offering and better management of all tradeable instruments in light of the rapid advancements in science and technology.

Despite the challenge posed by the wide range of products, services, and technologies ATFX offers globally, the company is committed to consistently meeting its customers’ needs. The firm tailors its services to meet the high standards of different markets, and its cutting-edge technologies ensure seamless services for clients worldwide.

In the end of last year, ATFX added Khaldoun Sharaiha to its executive leadership team as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity.