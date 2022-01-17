Saxo Bank introduces fractional amounts for CFD indices

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank has introduced fractional amounts and extended hours for Index CFDs, the bank announced today.
Saxo clients are now able to trade CFD Index trackers with fractional amounts as low as 0.01 contracts. The new option has been available since 3 January. This enables them to fine-tune their exposure and provide them with more trading flexibility and control.
Additionally, Saxo’s most popular Index CFDs including US500 (S&P 500 Index), USNAS100 (Nasdaq 100 Index) and US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) are tradable for longer. They have been extended by 1 hour and 1 minute.
