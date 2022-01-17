Saxo Bank introduces fractional amounts for CFD indices

Saxo clients are now able to trade CFD Index trackers with fractional amounts as low as 0.01 contracts. The new option has been available since 3 January. This enables them to fine-tune their exposure and provide them with more trading flexibility and control.

Online trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank has introduced fractional amounts and extended hours for Index CFDs, the bank announced today.

Additionally, Saxo’s most popular Index CFDs including US500 (S&P 500 Index), USNAS100 (Nasdaq 100 Index) and US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) are tradable for longer. They have been extended by 1 hour and 1 minute.

The extension allows traders to allowing traders to react to events which occur both before and after the exchanges open and close.

Saxo Bank noted:

Trading costs will stay the same since the normal spreads will simply be divided by the fractional amount when clients submit their order.

Earlier in November, Saxo Bank revealed that it has added nine new Crypto FX pairs to its TradingView offering.