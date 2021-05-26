Forex24 to open research & development office in Kyiv

Forex24 has announced opening a new research & development (R&D) centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. The new centre will allow the Cyprus investment firm to create new technologies to support forex trading.
Forex24 has plans to further develop mobile trading platforms, fund withdrawal solutions and advanced customization features by utilizing Kyiv’s ecosystem to drive innovation and growth as a number of other companies do. The office in Kyiv will work together with different teams to make use of the company’s resources.
The new R&D centre will 10,000 square feet and provide jobs for more than 70 employees. The location will also allow Forex24 to recruit from Kyiv’s pool of skilled talents, thus, enabling faster growth and development with industry-leading products and solutions.
Georgios Ioannou, head of Research and Development at Forex24, said:
We expect the coming years to bring thrilling innovations for forex trading, as the industry matures and more people are using to this type of trading. With our new R&D centre, we believe we can be at the forefront of innovation. We are looking to create new methodologies that will enable additional growth for the traders who use and have come to trust our services.
The opening of the new R&D centre follows the online affiliate program the company has launched, training programs for traders, as well as hosting webinars. Forex24 is looking into introducing new training programs through webinars to enhance its clients’ experience in trading.
One of the top priorities for the Kyiv centre will be the withdrawal process. Currently, this process is complex and often leads to delays.
Forex24 is also planning to develop safer, more reliable trading environments, build relationships with local partners in Kyiv and developing a global talent pool.
Ukraine takes 19th place in Europe in the number of online facilities. The industry is getting increasingly stronger in the country. Companies such as Forex24 can utilize the facilities, following the reforms introduced in 2019, which made it easier for Ukrainian citizens to assist the forex industry.