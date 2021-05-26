Forex24 to open research & development office in Kyiv

Forex24 has announced opening a new research & development (R&D) centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. The new centre will allow the Cyprus investment firm to create new technologies to support forex trading.

Forex24 has plans to further develop mobile trading platforms, fund withdrawal solutions and advanced customization features by utilizing Kyiv’s ecosystem to drive innovation and growth as a number of other companies do. The office in Kyiv will work together with different teams to make use of the company’s resources.

The new R&D centre will 10,000 square feet and provide jobs for more than 70 employees. The location will also allow Forex24 to recruit from Kyiv’s pool of skilled talents, thus, enabling faster growth and development with industry-leading products and solutions.