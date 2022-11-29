Exness becomes gold sponsor of Affiliate World Asia 2022

The Exness affiliate team, representing the multi-asset broker, has announced it will take part in Affiliate World Asia 2022 as a gold sponsor in Bangkok, Thailand.
Affiliate World Asia is an offline meeting point where e-commerce entrepreneurs and affiliate marketers connect and share industry insights. The event will take place on 30th November and 1st December at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre
Attendees of the Affiliate World Asia will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with professionals from more than 210 advertisers, networks and traffic sources across the globe. Furthermore, the event features over 30 thought leaders as speakers. As a knowledge hub, at Affiliate World Asia attendees can expose themselves to over 20 hours of expert-level content.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, as a gold sponsor, Exness will have a dedicated booth at a privileged location at Affiliate World Asia. Representatives of the borker’s affiliate team will present its affiliate programme at the event’s marketplace, engaging existing and potential partners in discussions about current and future business opportunities.
Sergey Yarovoy, Exness’ Affiliate Team Lead commented:
Sergey Yarovoy Source: LinkedIn
It is an absolute pleasure to be a part of Affiliate World Asia 2022 as one of the main sponsors. Affiliate World is the largest and most talked-about conference in the affiliate industry. It provides the perfect platform for us to increase brand awareness about our affiliate programme, acquire new leads and promote Exness brand values among our affiliates.
Additionally, Cyprus-headquartered firm is also one of the sponsors of the Bangkok Affiliate Meet-up organised by the Affiliate Business Club, an exclusive social club for affiliates and e-commerce marketers. The event will be held at Baan Dusit Thani on 29th November 2022 from 3 to 7 pm.
Exness boasts monthly trading volume of over $2.5 trillion and regular payouts of up to $1,850 for every user who becomes an active client.
The broker recently made a new addition to its team with the appointment of Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.