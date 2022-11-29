Exness becomes gold sponsor of Affiliate World Asia 2022

The Exness affiliate team, representing the multi-asset broker, has announced it will take part in Affiliate World Asia 2022 as a gold sponsor in Bangkok, Thailand.

Affiliate World Asia is an offline meeting point where e-commerce entrepreneurs and affiliate marketers connect and share industry insights. The event will take place on 30th November and 1st December at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre

Attendees of the Affiliate World Asia will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with professionals from more than 210 advertisers, networks and traffic sources across the globe. Furthermore, the event features over 30 thought leaders as speakers. As a knowledge hub, at Affiliate World Asia attendees can expose themselves to over 20 hours of expert-level content.