FCA fines TSB £48.65 million operational resilience lapses

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have issued a monetary penalty on fined TSB Bank plc operational risk management and governance omissions. The company was fined £48,650,000 for its operational failures.

According to the official announcement, TSB updated its IT systems and migrated the data for its corporate and customer services on to a new IT platform in April 2018. The data itself was transferred successfully, however the new platform experienced technical issues. This caused a disruption to the company’s banking services, including branch, telephone, online and mobile banking.

The platform malfunction initially impacted a significant proportion of its 5.2 million customers, however some customers continued to be affected by some issues until December 2018. The FCA noted that TSB paid £32.7 million in redress to affected customers.