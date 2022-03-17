EU financial regulators warn consumers on the risk of trading crypto assets

The European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, ESMA and EIOPA – the ESAs) warned consumers on Thursday that many crypto-assets are highly risky and speculative.

ESMA’s announcement noted that crypto-assets are not a suitable investment for most retail consumers or as a means of payment or exchange. The regulator warned that consumers face very real probability of losing all their invested funds if they buy these assets.

The warning further detailed that consumers should be wary of misleading advertisements, including via social media and influencers. Consumers should be particularly skeptical when being promised fast or high returns, especially those that look too good to be true.

Additionally, the lack of protection to consumers when trading crypto-assets and related products should also be taken into account as these products typically fall outside existing protection under current EU financial services rules.