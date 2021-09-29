SEBA Bank obtains first digital asset custody licence in Switzerland

Swiss crypto institution SEBA Bank AG, today revealed it has secured a CISA licence from the Swiss Financial Market Authority (FINMA) to act as a custodian bank for Swiss collective investment schemes.
The company noted that this is the first licence granted in Switzerland by the FINMA to a custodian bank focused on digital assets. This regulatory endorsement will allow SEBA Bank to extend its institutional-grade digital asset custody services to Swiss domiciled mutual funds in the fast-evolving digital assets space.
The bank noted in the official announcement that the new licence will provide more opportunity for growth and it is an important step in providing new institutional capability in the evolution of digital assets investments across Europe.
Guido Buehler, CEO of SEBA Bank, said:
Two years ago SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities firm licence and is now enjoying excellent business momentum as institutional adoption of crypto & digital assets accelerates globally.
The newly secured CISA licence extends the bank’s digital asset investment activities by offering digital custody services for Swiss domiciled mutual funds.
Buehler added:
With our new CISA licence, SEBA Bank continues its pioneering role in the institutional digital asset space. Asset Managers can now offer strategies based on crypto or other digital asset underlyings to a broader audience utilizing Swiss-based mutual fund structures secured by SEBA Bank as the CISA-licensed custodian.