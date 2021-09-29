SEBA Bank obtains first digital asset custody licence in Switzerland

Swiss crypto institution SEBA Bank AG, today revealed it has secured a CISA licence from the Swiss Financial Market Authority (FINMA) to act as a custodian bank for Swiss collective investment schemes.

The company noted that this is the first licence granted in Switzerland by the FINMA to a custodian bank focused on digital assets. This regulatory endorsement will allow SEBA Bank to extend its institutional-grade digital asset custody services to Swiss domiciled mutual funds in the fast-evolving digital assets space.

The bank noted in the official announcement that the new licence will provide more opportunity for growth and it is an important step in providing new institutional capability in the evolution of digital assets investments across Europe.