CFTC issues a $7 million penalty in binary options fraud scheme

Daniel Fingerhut, a resident of Miami, Florida, and Itay Barak, Tal Valariola and Digital Platinum Limited (DPL), residents of Israel have been required to pay a $7 billion in disgorgement and civil monetary penalties, the CFTC has announced.

The penalty includes permanent trading and registration bans on Fingerhut, Barak and Valariola.

A complaint from 5 May 2020 charged the defendants with fraudulently soliciting tens of millions of investors to open off-exchange binary options and digital assets trading accounts. These accounts traded forex pairings, metals, and digital assets. The trades went through websites operated by unregistered binary options and digital asset brokers.