FP Markets achieves another hat trick in Global Forex Awards 2023

FP Markets has reason to celebrate as it raked in the awards for Best Value Broker – Global, Best Broker – Europe, and Best Partners Programme – Asia at the 2023 Global Forex Awards held in Limassol, Cyprus. It is the fifth consecutive year that the multi-regulated Forex and CFD broker is hailed as the best value broker globally.

To top this, FP Markets also won the best broker in Europe and the best partners programme in Asia twice in a row. Other prominent industry accolades include an award for best CFD broker in Africa, awarded at the FAME Awards 2023, and the best trade execution and most transparent broker awards, awarded at the Ultimate Fintech Award APAC 2023.

The Global Forex Award has been running for six years and features entries from prominent industry names. Experts heralded this year’s turnout as another success.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Graig Allison, the chief executive officer (CEO) of FP Markets, expressed the company’s delight with these awards:

FP Markets are delighted to have won three awards. Winning the Best Value Broker – Global, Best Broker – Europe and Best Partners Programme – Asia demonstrates the global reach of the company and the commitment and dedication of the FP Markets team to deliver the best possible trading experience. For short-term traders and longer-term investors to Introducing Brokers (IBs), Affiliates and MAMs, and Regional Partners, we serve a large global user base and provide a wide selection of markets to trade to suit all trading styles.

Backed by 18 years of experience, FP Markets offers over 10,000 tradable instruments.