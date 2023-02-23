Belgium regulator FSMA warns against unlicensed trading platforms

The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) has just issued a warning against twelve potentially fraudulent online trading platforms.
The Belgium watchdog said that during the past few weeks it has received consumer complaints against new unlicensed online trading platforms, operating in the Belgian market.
The regulator highlighted that the scammers try to arouse the attention of consumers through ads on social media or online video platforms. The format of the ad usually features a well-know person explaining how to get rich quickly.
Other trading platforms use dating apps and fake social media accounts to attract consumers.
Additionally, FSMA pointed out a common offer among such online trading platforms includes “affiliate program” that may be a sign of a pyramid scheme.
The regulator warned that fraudulent trading platforms may act very aggressively and scammers can try to convince their victims to take control of their computer remotely in order to make money transfers.
In the latest FSMA warning, the regulator provided a list of trading platforms, which includes:
