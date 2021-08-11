Daily market commentary: WTI shed some of the previous session’s gains

FOREX

The US dollar is extending gains against the other major currencies during early Wednesday trading, ahead of this afternoon’s release of American inflation numbers. The greenback’s performance received a boost last Friday after the publication of US employment data which surprised to upside and cleared the way for the Fed to bring forward the timing of the tapering. This dynamic, clearly supportive to the dollar, could be compounded by an inflation number exceeding last month’s reading of 5.4%, which would further strengthen the case for those who see inflation as structural rather than transitory.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades