Daily market commentary: The US dollar surges versus its peers

Forex

The US dollar is surging versus its peers during early Monday trading. The better-than-expected US job figures published on Friday eased some fears over the imminence of a US recession that could restrain the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking drive. Against this background, and with inflation figures – to be published this Wednesday – predicted to reach the highest level in four decades, another 75bp rate hike is expected when the Fed makes its next rate decision, creating scope for further dollar gains.

Meanwhile, in Europe the situation is generating concerns, as the ongoing energy crisis looks set to escalate and increase the chances of a recession engulfing the continent. Such a scenario limits the options of the ECB in terms of hiking rates, leaving the outlook for the euro tilted to the downside, and making parity with the dollar a matter of when, rather than if.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades