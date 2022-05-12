Daily market commentary: The US dollar strengthening continues, following the release of US inflation data

Forex

The US dollar strengthening continued, following the release of US inflation data on Wednesday, with the index that measures the greenback’s performance against other major currencies reaching highs not seen since December 2002. The rise in US consumer prices once again surprised to the upside, with April’s numbers exceeding what had been the consensus expectation amongst analysts and increasing the likelihood of an acceleration in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening. Next month, May’s US inflation numbers will be released just a few days before the Fed’s June meeting and another surprise to the upside could end up tilting the US Central bank towards hiking rates by 75 basis points, instead of the currently forecast 50 bp.

Against such scenario, the dollar is expected to remain supported.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades