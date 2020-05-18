Asset prices could drop significantly if pandemic deepens Fed warns

The US Federal Reserve issued grim warning last Friday that asset prices could take a critical hit if the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. In its twice-yearly financial stability report assessing and flagging risks to the US banking system, the Fed made some bleak predictions. The real estate market, Fed foresees, would be among the hardest hit industries.

The report stated:

Asset prices remain vulnerable to significant price declines should the pandemic take an unexpected course, the economic fallout prove more adverse, or financial system strains reemerge.

The document highlighted that commercial real estate is particularly exposed to falling costs as “prices were high relative to fundamentals before the pandemic,” and the hospitality and retail industries have registered severe disruptions.

The report continued:

Prices of commercial properties and farmland were highly elevated relative to their income streams on the eve of the pandemic, suggesting that their prices could fall notably.

The report states that after 2008 there have been regulations put in place to avoid the same situation but there are still vulnerabilities in the financial system that intensified the economic impact from the pandemic.