GMEX releases trading and post-trade infrastructure platform Digital MultiHub

The new business arm of GMEX Group, GMEX MultiHub has revealed the launch of Digital MultiHub. The new solution is a global cloud-enabled trading and post-trade digital market infrastructure platform. It facilitates 3rd party trading and post-trade services for traditional, as well as digital asset markets. MultiHub is delivered through a Platform-as-a-Service, microservices distribution model and provides capital markets participants with access to regulated digital assets and market infrastructure.

Digital assets are gaining popularity in capital markets portfolios. Fidelity Digital Assets research estimates that 84% of US and European institutional investors are interested in purchasing institutional investment products that hold digital assets. MultiHub addresses the fragmentation of the market and provides the growing global market of institutional participants a clearing and settlement solution for hybrid digital and traditional trading.

GMEX worked with AWS and Luxoft on the development of the MultiHub platform. MultiHub is powered by AWS Cloud and core ledger technology. AWS and GMEX developed the business case together and co-created a go-to-market plan to help GMEX grow their business.