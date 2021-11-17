GMEX releases trading and post-trade infrastructure platform Digital MultiHub

The new business arm of GMEX Group, GMEX MultiHub has revealed the launch of Digital MultiHub. The new solution is a global cloud-enabled trading and post-trade digital market infrastructure platform. It facilitates 3rd party trading and post-trade services for traditional, as well as digital asset markets. MultiHub is delivered through a Platform-as-a-Service, microservices distribution model and provides capital markets participants with access to regulated digital assets and market infrastructure.
Digital assets are gaining popularity in capital markets portfolios. Fidelity Digital Assets research estimates that 84% of US and European institutional investors are interested in purchasing institutional investment products that hold digital assets. MultiHub addresses the fragmentation of the market and provides the growing global market of institutional participants a clearing and settlement solution for hybrid digital and traditional trading.
GMEX worked with AWS and Luxoft on the development of the MultiHub platform. MultiHub is powered by AWS Cloud and core ledger technology. AWS and GMEX developed the business case together and co-created a go-to-market plan to help GMEX grow their business.
Among the partners and customers of the platform, GMEX has named Trustology, GCEX, SECDEX Group and Arabian Bourse.
GMEX Group CEO, Hirander Misra commented:
MultiHub is a unique multi-asset network of networks service that enables cross-venue, cross-participant trading, clearing and settlement of both traditional and digital assets with a single point of connectivity for both industries, which negates the need to integrate across venues. This complements our mission to cost-effectively drive the accelerated institutional take-up of digital assets by making it easier to trade, clear, settle and pledge them alongside traditional assets, heralding the new age of Exchange 4.0.
Anoop Nannra, Global Blockchain Lead at AWS, said:
The portability of digital assets has become an increasing challenge impacting trading and volumes.
GMEX MultiHub makes it easier for customers to access, trade and settle digital assets with a reduced carbon footprint, compared to trades that use the blockchain. This is because digital assets can be pledged by custodians without moving onto a blockchain. That alone means that the carbon created by the trade is far reduced when compared to trades that use the blockchain which is compute intensive.