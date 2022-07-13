Naureen Hassan appointed as President of UBS Americas

Swiss financial services provider UBS has announced that Co-President Global Wealth Management and President UBS Americas Tom Naratil, who spent over twenty years at the firm, is stepping down. The announcement further added that Naureen Hassan will succeed him as the President of UBS Americas and Iqbal Khan will join UBS as the President of Global Wealth Management.

UBS revealed that Naureen Hassan will become a member of UBS’ Group Executive Board on 3 October 2022. In her new position, Hassan will play an important role in the expansion of the company in the region.

She joins UBS from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York where she served as the First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since March 2021.