Michael Daly takes over as Catena Media CEO

Affiliate giant Catena Media announced the appointment of Michael Daly as the new chief executive officer of the company, effective on 1 March.
Daly will take the place of Göran Blomberg, interim CEO since January. Blomberg stepped in after the departure of Per Hellberg.
Daly has been in charge of Catena’s US operation and has served in the company since April 2018. Daly has held various positions in the casino and online gaming industry, including EVP North America for GAN, Automated Cash Systems CEO and VP online gaming at SHFL Entertainment.
Daly commented:
It has been exciting working with Catena Media’s US growth engine these last few years. And now the opportunity to work directly with all our global teams is even more exhilarating, as it is a much bigger growth engine.
interim CEO Blomberg said:
I have great trust and confidence in Michael as new CEO of the company. He is a true leader with a deep knowledge of the company as well as the business. His achievement in developing the US market speaks for itself and I am convinced he is the right person to take Catena into the next development phase.
Öystein Engebretsen has been serving as interim chairman of the board during Blomberg’s tenure as interim CEO. Engebretsen and Blomberg will resume their previous roles.
Engebretsen, interim chairman of the board, added:
Mr Daly has an excellent track record and the board is confident that he will lead Catena Media into a phase of further growth. The board also thanks Mr Blomberg for his commitment and contribution during the transition period.