Michael Daly takes over as Catena Media CEO

Affiliate giant Catena Media announced the appointment of Michael Daly as the new chief executive officer of the company, effective on 1 March.

Daly will take the place of Göran Blomberg, interim CEO since January. Blomberg stepped in after the departure of Per Hellberg.

Daly has been in charge of Catena’s US operation and has served in the company since April 2018. Daly has held various positions in the casino and online gaming industry, including EVP North America for GAN, Automated Cash Systems CEO and VP online gaming at SHFL Entertainment.