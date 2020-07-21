QuantHouse and EliData team up to offer market data and execution capabilities to financial institutions in Europe

Global provider of trading solutions QuantHouse announced its partnership with trading and order routing applications developer EliData to integrate QuantFEED market data into the EliData Smart Order Router (SOR).

Italian software house EliData develops trading and order routing applications for the financial markets, as well as solutions for data exchange between front office and back office systems. EliData SOR using QuantHouse market data has already been deployed by a tier one financial institution in Spain.

QuantFeed aggregates and communicates market data from over 145 exchange data feeds and delivers them to the EliData SOR using a single API. The QuantHouse API integration gives EliData and their end customers high quality data normalisation with single API connectivity, allowing customers to take advantage of emerging market data feeds as QuantHouse on-boards them.