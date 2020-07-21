QuantHouse and EliData team up to offer market data and execution capabilities to financial institutions in Europe

Global provider of trading solutions QuantHouse announced its partnership with trading and order routing applications developer EliData to integrate QuantFEED market data into the EliData Smart Order Router (SOR).
Italian software house EliData develops trading and order routing applications for the financial markets, as well as solutions for data exchange between front office and back office systems. EliData SOR using QuantHouse market data has already been deployed by a tier one financial institution in Spain.
QuantFeed aggregates and communicates market data from over 145 exchange data feeds and delivers them to the EliData SOR using a single API. The QuantHouse API integration gives EliData and their end customers high quality data normalisation with single API connectivity, allowing customers to take advantage of emerging market data feeds as QuantHouse on-boards them.
Gilles Antoine, Business Development Director EMEA, QuantHouse, said:
We are delighted to see a major financial institution in Spain benefit immediately from the EliData-QuantHouse tie up. We consider Spain and Italy key markets and adding EliData as a local partner in Spain, Italy and wider across into Europe helps bring more choice of order execution to traders in the region.
Marco Connizzoli, CEO, EliData, commented:
In an increasingly fragmented world, financial institutions need access to a wide range of venues and asset classes to execute their orders, and QuantHouse expands our reach beyond our existing set of venues and systematic internalisers. Our SOR was originally developed with MiFID I in mind and over time has been enriched to be MIFID II compliant, ensuring that our customers can meet their best execution requirements. We look forward to seeing more clients benefit from our collaboration with QuantHouse.