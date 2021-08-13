HotForex and Paris Saint-Germain extend partnership for 2021/2022 season

Multi-asset broker HotForex has revealed its official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain is renewed ahead of the 2021/2022 season.
Through the partnership with the French football club, HotForex aims to expand its global footprint in key markets around the globe and at the same time strengthen its presence in market where it already operates.
HotForex is online trading partner of Paris Saint-Germain for a second consecutive season. The broker will continue to engage its clients and football fans with new activities, as well as to educate them about the shared values of online trading and football.
We are very proud to renew our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of another exciting season. Our partnership has proved to charge both parties with even more energy to strive for excellence. We would like to wish the team the best of luck on the pitch for the 2021/22 season and look forward to creating new fan activations which will bring our clients and football fans closer to the action, as well as continuing to help educate people on investing.
Paris Saint-Germain has been at the forefront of this summer’s transfer window. It has built a strong squad for the upcoming season, with Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijinaldum and Achraf Hakimi joining, already boasting the likes of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Ángel Di María.
Marc Armstrong, Paris Saint-Germain Chief Partnerships Officer added:
We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with HotForex, a leading broker in the financial industry. It is great for us to be able to collaborate with such a prestigious brand that will provide Paris Saint-Germain’s fans across the world with a reliable and effective trading platform.