HotForex and Paris Saint-Germain extend partnership for 2021/2022 season

Multi-asset broker HotForex has revealed its official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain is renewed ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

Through the partnership with the French football club, HotForex aims to expand its global footprint in key markets around the globe and at the same time strengthen its presence in market where it already operates.

HotForex is online trading partner of Paris Saint-Germain for a second consecutive season. The broker will continue to engage its clients and football fans with new activities, as well as to educate them about the shared values of online trading and football.