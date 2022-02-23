Exness supports Affiliate World Global in Dubai as a Gold sponsor

Multi-asset broker Exness has announced its partnership with Affiliate World Global conference as one of this year’s “Gold” sponsors.
The event, which brings industry experts and professionals from all around the world together, takes place from 28 February to 1 March in Dubai. The conference combines Affiliate World Europe and Affiliate World Asia into one for a first time.
With a prominent presence at the event, Exness will showcase its science-driven philosophy and client-centric approach in a spacious high-tech booth. The broker with global affiliate network of 20,000+ active partners will have an Affiliate team that visitors will have the opportunity to connect with. They will be able to learn about their programs and benefits, receive Exness memorabilia and get a special overall experience.
Sergey Yarovoy, Exness Affiliate Team Lead, commented:
We are delighted to be participating in such an event, especially after the two years that the Affiliate World events have been postponed due to the pandemic. At Exness, we pay extra attention to our large network of affiliates and having the chance to connect with them on a personal level is always a plus; as such, our team is looking forward to meeting both existing and potential partners. Any affiliate or aspiring prospect will have the chance to book a one-to-one with us by simply booking their slot here.
Event Organiser stated:
We are very excited to host everyone once again. Affiliate World Global is slated to be our largest conference to date and we couldn’t be more pleased to host it in Dubai. We thank partners like Exness, one of our gold sponsors, that allow us to bring elements of our show to life and really continue to push the limits of redefining what a conference experience should be for our attendees.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.