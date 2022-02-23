Exness supports Affiliate World Global in Dubai as a Gold sponsor

Multi-asset broker Exness has announced its partnership with Affiliate World Global conference as one of this year’s “Gold” sponsors.

The event, which brings industry experts and professionals from all around the world together, takes place from 28 February to 1 March in Dubai. The conference combines Affiliate World Europe and Affiliate World Asia into one for a first time.

With a prominent presence at the event, Exness will showcase its science-driven philosophy and client-centric approach in a spacious high-tech booth. The broker with global affiliate network of 20,000+ active partners will have an Affiliate team that visitors will have the opportunity to connect with. They will be able to learn about their programs and benefits, receive Exness memorabilia and get a special overall experience.