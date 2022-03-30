CFTC announces charges in a $7.2 million forex and crypto fraud case

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has announced entering a consent order in an enforcement action against Abner Alejandro Tinoco and his company, Kikit & Mess Investments, LLC.

According to the US watchdog, the self-styled investment firm and its owner misappropriated $7.2 million from investors who intended to trade forex or cryptocurrency in managed accounts. CFTC’s order imposes injunctive relief, including bans relating to trading and registration.

The regulator finds the defendants liable for fraud and enjoins them from future violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). The defendants are also permanently banned from trading or registering with the CFTC.