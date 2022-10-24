Credit Suisse to pay $234 million settlement in France

Steffy Bogdanova
October 24, 2022 3:01 pm

Swiss bank Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $234 million settlement with the French financial prosecution office in a tax fraud and money laundering case.

The court announced the settlement on Monday, resolving a claim against the Swiss bank in France over whether it allegedly helped clients avoid paying tax on their wealth.

Credit Suisse

According to the prosecution, the alleged scheme took place between 2005 and 2012 and spread through several countries and reportedly and cost the French state over €100 million of “fiscal damage”.

Credit Suisse said in a press statement:

The settlement provides for a public interest fine comprising a profit disgorgement of EUR 65.6 million and the payment of an additional amount of EUR 57.4 million. Further Credit Suisse will pay EUR 115 million to the French state as damages.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: