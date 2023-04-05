CME Group hits record high ADV in March and Q1

US derivatives exchanges operator CME Group, has released its financial results for March and the first quarter of the year.

The group reported a 24% growth in its average daily volume (ADV) in March 2023. The figure came in at 30.3 million contracts at the end of the month and marked the second-highest March ADV on record for the company

CME Group also saw a 4% ADV increase to 26.9 million contracts in the first quarter of the year. The Group noted that this is its second-highest quarterly volume ever.

The growth in March and the last quarter was attributed to a rise in ADV across most of the group’s products and offerings such as interest rates, options, equity index and digital asset derivatives.