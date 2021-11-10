Ripple reveals Ripple Liquidity Hub for enterprise customers

Enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions Ripple unveiled its Ripple Liquidity Hub, which will be launched in 2022. The new solution will allow customers to access crypto assets from a range of global venues, such as market makers, exchanges, OTC desks. The list will also include decentralized venues in the future, the company noted.

Ripple also detailed that the new product will support turn-key integration and smart order routing to source digital assets at optimized prices which will allow customers to easily buy, sell, and hold crypto assets.

When the Ripple Liquidity Hub official launches, it will BTC, ETH, LTC, ETC, BCH and XRP. The company plans to expand to more tokenized assets and to add additional features such as support for staking and yield generating functionalities.