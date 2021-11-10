Ripple reveals Ripple Liquidity Hub for enterprise customers

Enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions Ripple unveiled its Ripple Liquidity Hub, which will be launched in 2022. The new solution will allow customers to access crypto assets from a range of global venues, such as market makers, exchanges, OTC desks. The list will also include decentralized venues in the future, the company noted.
Ripple also detailed that the new product will support turn-key integration and smart order routing to source digital assets at optimized prices which will allow customers to easily buy, sell, and hold crypto assets.
When the Ripple Liquidity Hub official launches, it will BTC, ETH, LTC, ETC, BCH and XRP. The company plans to expand to more tokenized assets and to add additional features such as support for staking and yield generating functionalities.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ripple has used Liquidity Hub for two years for internal liquidity management as part of its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product. The new product, however, will be available for its of customers around the world, as well as any financial institutions, banks, fintechs or corporates.
RippleNet GM Asheesh Birla said:
We understand firsthand the need for easy and efficient liquidity management – and as such, we’ve received questions from our customers who are in need of solutions that can be a one stop shop to buy, sell and hold crypto assets. The combination of Ripple’s crypto DNA and long history working with financial institutions makes us uniquely positioned to address this problem for our customers as they prepare for a tokenized future.
Liquidity Hub is designed to ease onboarding, through a streamlined API for accessing digital assets from a breadth of liquidity pools, optimise pricing and ease access to capital.
US licensed cryptocurrency cash network Coinme will be Ripple’s first partner of the alpha product. Coinme will at first utilize the underlying technology platform of Liquidity Hub and later on unlock additional functionality as it becomes available.
Neil Bergquist, CEO of Coinme, said:
Coinme offers convenient and simple access to exchange cash for crypto. Managing this extensive network requires around-the-clock access to liquidity 24/7/365 so we can provide the best prices to our customers for a variety of assets. We’re excited to partner with Ripple to bring these benefits to our customers and business.